Short Interest in Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) Expands By 130.4%

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 144,700 shares, an increase of 130.4% from the January 15th total of 62,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its position in Sigma Lithium by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 37,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter worth about $781,000.

Shares of SGML opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. Sigma Lithium has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $12.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sigma Lithium will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

SGML has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sigma Lithium in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Sigma Lithium from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

About Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

