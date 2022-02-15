Short Interest in Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) Rises By 127.0%

Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 255,600 shares, an increase of 127.0% from the January 15th total of 112,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,556.0 days.

Shares of Cadeler A/S stock opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. Cadeler A/S has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $4.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.75.

Get Cadeler A/S alerts:

About Cadeler A/S

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. The company also provides wind farm maintenance, construction, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry. It operates two offshore jack up windfarm installation vessels under the Wind Orca and Wind Osprey The company was formerly known as Swire Blue Ocean A/S and changed its name to Cadeler A/S in October 2020.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cadeler A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadeler A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.