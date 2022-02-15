Short Interest in Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) Rises By 127.0%

Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 255,600 shares, an increase of 127.0% from the January 15th total of 112,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,556.0 days.
Shares of Cadeler A/S stock opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. Cadeler A/S has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $4.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.75.
About Cadeler A/S
