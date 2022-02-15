PetroShale (OTCMKTS:PSHIF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of PetroShale (OTCMKTS:PSHIF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of PSHIF opened at 0.68 on Tuesday.

PetroShale Company Profile

PetroShale, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and production of oil-weighted assets. The firm focuses on the petroleum, oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States and Canada. The company was founded on March 31, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

