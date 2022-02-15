Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aethlon Medical had a negative return on equity of 51.55% and a negative net margin of 954.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.94. Aethlon Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Aethlon Medical by 377.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 191,425 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aethlon Medical by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 28,501 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Aethlon Medical by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 151,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 48,710 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.