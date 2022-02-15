Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FA17) to Issue Dividend of $0.03

Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FA17) announced a dividend on Monday, February 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Fair Oaks Income stock opened at GBX 0.70 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.68. Fair Oaks Income has a 52 week low of GBX 0.61 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 0.75 ($0.01).

Fair Oaks Income Company Profile

Fair Oaks Income Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital Limited. The fund invests its entire corpus in FOIF II LP and FOMC III LP. Fair Oaks Income Limited was formed on March 7, 2014 and is domiciled in the Channel Islands.

