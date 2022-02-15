Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FA17) to Issue Dividend of $0.03

Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FA17) announced a dividend on Monday, February 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of Fair Oaks Income stock opened at GBX 0.70 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.68. Fair Oaks Income has a 52 week low of GBX 0.61 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 0.75 ($0.01).
Fair Oaks Income Company Profile
