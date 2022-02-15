Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:ORIT) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.25

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:ORIT) declared a dividend on Monday, February 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of ORIT stock opened at GBX 105.11 ($1.42) on Tuesday. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 101.50 ($1.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 117 ($1.58). The stock has a market cap of £593.82 million and a PE ratio of 27.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 107.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 108.39.

In related news, insider James Cameron acquired 9,478 shares of Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £9,951.90 ($13,466.71).

