Analysts Anticipate Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) to report earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Crown ElectroKinetics’ earnings. Crown ElectroKinetics posted earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown ElectroKinetics will report full-year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Crown ElectroKinetics.

Get Crown ElectroKinetics alerts:

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.17).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crown ElectroKinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

CRKN opened at $1.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.00. The company has a market cap of $27.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60. Crown ElectroKinetics has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $5.86.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRKN. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Crown ElectroKinetics by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Cannell & Co. bought a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crown ElectroKinetics (CRKN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.