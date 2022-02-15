Analysts Set Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) PT at $26.40

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) has earned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.55.

GASNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Naturgy Energy Group from €24.70 ($28.07) to €26.40 ($30.00) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €22.70 ($25.80) price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets cut Naturgy Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of Naturgy Energy Group stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.22. Naturgy Energy Group has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $6.70.

Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.

