Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Receives $26.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GASNY shares. UBS Group lowered Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Naturgy Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Naturgy Energy Group from €24.70 ($28.07) to €26.40 ($30.00) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Naturgy Energy Group stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.22. Naturgy Energy Group has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $6.70.

Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.

