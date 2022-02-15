Brokerages Set Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) PT at £127.98

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is £127.98 ($173.18).

SPX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £150.50 ($203.65) to £135.90 ($183.90) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a £151 ($204.33) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a £115 ($155.62) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

LON SPX opened at £122.45 ($165.70) on Friday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1-year low of £105.20 ($142.35) and a 1-year high of £172.25 ($233.09). The company has a market capitalization of £9.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of £144.27 and a 200 day moving average price of £152.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.13, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

