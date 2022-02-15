Analysts Set Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) Target Price at GBX 624.38

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 624.38 ($8.45).

Several analysts have commented on RMV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rightmove to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 753 ($10.19) to GBX 565 ($7.65) in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.53) target price on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 740 ($10.01) target price on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 560 ($7.58) to GBX 600 ($8.12) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Rightmove stock opened at GBX 639.80 ($8.66) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. Rightmove has a 1-year low of GBX 551.80 ($7.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 810 ($10.96). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 718.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 713.17. The firm has a market cap of £5.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.43.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

