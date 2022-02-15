Man Group plc Acquires 65,190 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 2,251.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,086 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,190 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $19,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,746,216,000 after buying an additional 1,889,386 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 198.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,263,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,916,000 after buying an additional 839,674 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 1,474.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,160,000 after buying an additional 589,618 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,187,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,894,000 after purchasing an additional 585,980 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FTNT. Wedbush cut their price target on Fortinet from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Fortinet from $355.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen increased their target price on Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.82.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $310.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.13 and a 1-year high of $371.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $319.38 and a 200-day moving average of $316.08. The company has a market cap of $50.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.73, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 47.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,637,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.66, for a total transaction of $730,909.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,634 shares of company stock worth $5,694,719 over the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

