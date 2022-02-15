Man Group plc Has $19.88 Million Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Man Group plc raised its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 2,251.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,086 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,190 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $19,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,641 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,762,000 after purchasing an additional 17,170 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $440,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $310.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.13 and a twelve month high of $371.77. The stock has a market cap of $50.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $319.38 and its 200 day moving average is $316.08.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 47.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.82.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,637,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.66, for a total transaction of $730,909.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,634 shares of company stock worth $5,694,719 in the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.