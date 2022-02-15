Man Group plc Acquires 108,217 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Man Group plc increased its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 13.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 889,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 108,217 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in AES were worth $20,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of AES during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AES in the second quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AES in the third quarter worth $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 261.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 41.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $12,472,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AES shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet raised AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AES in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Shares of AES opened at $21.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $29.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.158 dividend. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.82%.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

