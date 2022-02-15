The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc raised its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 889,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,217 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.13% of AES worth $20,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of AES in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,310,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of AES in the 3rd quarter worth about $341,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AES during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,995,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES during the 3rd quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of AES by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,969,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,457,000 after buying an additional 470,413 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AES opened at $21.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.19 and its 200-day moving average is $23.87. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $29.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is 81.82%.

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $12,472,871.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

