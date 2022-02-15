Man Group plc Boosts Stock Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 185.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,581 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $20,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 287.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,833,000 after acquiring an additional 22,940 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Abiomed by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Abiomed by 65.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 7,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Abiomed by 4.1% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in Abiomed by 11.6% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Abiomed news, COO David M. Weber sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total value of $90,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total transaction of $5,078,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,412 shares of company stock valued at $6,493,666 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $290.43 on Tuesday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $261.27 and a 1 year high of $379.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 100.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $317.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.28.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

ABMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abiomed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $344.75.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

