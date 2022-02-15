Klaytn Price Reaches $1.29 on Exchanges (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 15th. In the last seven days, Klaytn has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.29 or 0.00002920 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion and approximately $85.21 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00044648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,100.99 or 0.07023367 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,154.60 or 1.00004893 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00048188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00048896 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006148 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn launched on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,632,865,154 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

