Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.33.

NBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 49.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 518,376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 460.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,109,000 after purchasing an additional 87,086 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 7.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,187,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $114,525,000 after purchasing an additional 86,696 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 138.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 144,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,958,000 after purchasing an additional 84,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $7,236,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBR opened at $123.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 3.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.56. Nabors Industries has a fifty-two week low of $65.58 and a fifty-two week high of $133.61.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($10.99) by ($3.61). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($23.82) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nabors Industries will post -60.04 EPS for the current year.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

