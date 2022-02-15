TerraKRW (KRT) One Day Volume Tops $110,753.00

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last week, TerraKRW has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. TerraKRW has a total market cap of $32.70 million and approximately $110,753.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraKRW coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TerraKRW alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00044648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,100.99 or 0.07023367 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,154.60 or 1.00004893 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00048188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00048896 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002920 BTC.

TerraKRW Coin Profile

TerraKRW’s genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 38,626,499,516 coins and its circulating supply is 38,625,770,407 coins. The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KRTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for TerraKRW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraKRW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.