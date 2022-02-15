Man Group plc Has $22.38 Million Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 15.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 260,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,726 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $22,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 930.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,681,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,617,667,000 after acquiring an additional 39,443,646 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 900.0% in the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 9,767,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,953,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790,840 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 986.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,373,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,455,000 after buying an additional 7,602,653 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 971.2% during the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 7,108,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,722,000 after buying an additional 6,444,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 931.1% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,671,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121,000 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $65.99 on Tuesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.78 and a 12 month high of $101.05. The company has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 110.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a quick ratio of 12.18.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.86.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

