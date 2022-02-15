Man Group plc Sells 104,889 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Man Group plc reduced its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 104,889 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Twilio were worth $23,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Twilio by 59.6% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 51,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after purchasing an additional 19,166 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Twilio by 4,726.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 67,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,482,000 after purchasing an additional 65,937 shares in the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC raised its position in Twilio by 12.3% during the third quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 68,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,957,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Twilio by 33.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Twilio by 14.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 890,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,253,000 after purchasing an additional 114,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

TWLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Twilio from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $393.64.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.82, for a total transaction of $3,679,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total transaction of $208,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,974 shares of company stock valued at $11,785,961. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $195.71 on Tuesday. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.61 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The stock has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.05.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.74. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.