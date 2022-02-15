Analysts Set Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Price Target at $92.00

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.00.

DCBO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Docebo in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. lifted their price target on Docebo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

NASDAQ DCBO opened at $55.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.33 and a 200-day moving average of $70.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -113.39 and a beta of 2.45. Docebo has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $92.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Docebo by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Docebo by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Docebo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Docebo by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Docebo by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

