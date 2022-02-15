Analysts Set Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Price Target at $92.00

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.00.
DCBO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Docebo in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. lifted their price target on Docebo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.
NASDAQ DCBO opened at $55.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.33 and a 200-day moving average of $70.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -113.39 and a beta of 2.45. Docebo has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $92.75.
About Docebo
Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.
