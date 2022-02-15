Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Plans Dividend of $0.14

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1433 per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMCY opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. Suncorp Group has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $9.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.64.

About Suncorp Group

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance segment designs, manufactures, and delivers general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, compulsory third party, loan protection, and equity and cash benefit products.

