Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $3.65 Million Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,507,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,660,188,000 after buying an additional 2,783,114 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,136,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,448,602,000 after buying an additional 192,091 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,494,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,198,724,000 after buying an additional 383,897 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 11.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,421,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $728,495,000 after buying an additional 1,249,631 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 9.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,909,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $639,852,000 after buying an additional 924,933 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on TFC. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.21.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $63.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.93 and a 200 day moving average of $60.25. The company has a market cap of $84.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $51.87 and a 12-month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

