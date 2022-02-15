Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,787.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.7% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.64.
MAA opened at $207.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.45 and a 1-year high of $231.63. The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 45.03, a PEG ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.68.
Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $463.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $1.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.36%.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile
Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.
