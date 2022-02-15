Eaton Vance Management Grows Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,273,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,167 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $31,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 48,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

In other news, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 78,492 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $2,136,552.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 12,274 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $309,550.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,233,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,144,233. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $28.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.53. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $29.28.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -199.99%.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

