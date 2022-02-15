Morgan Stanley Grows Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 36.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,696,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,042,998 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $192,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.05.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $21.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 49.03% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.