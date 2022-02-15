Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Magna International has increased its dividend payment by 30.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Magna International has a payout ratio of 18.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Magna International to earn $6.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.

NYSE:MGA opened at $76.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.28. Magna International has a 1-year low of $72.65 and a 1-year high of $104.28.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 16.64%. Magna International’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Magna International and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.91.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

