Newmark Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th.

Newmark Group has decreased its dividend payment by 85.2% over the last three years. Newmark Group has a dividend payout ratio of 2.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Newmark Group to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.3%.

NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. Newmark Group has a one year low of $8.47 and a one year high of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.77.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $984.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.23 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 28.92%. Newmark Group’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmark Group will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Newmark Group by 430.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 24,410 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Newmark Group by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 21,167 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Newmark Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Newmark Group by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 119,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 22,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NMRK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

