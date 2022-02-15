Shell plc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:SHEL)

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the energy company on Monday, March 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $54.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $208.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.88 and a beta of 0.94. Shell has a 1 year low of $51.47 and a 1 year high of $56.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

