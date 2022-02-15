Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 154,500 shares, a decrease of 42.0% from the January 15th total of 266,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

OTCMKTS:SAWLF opened at $4.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.11. Shawcor has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.15.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$8.75 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

