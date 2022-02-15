Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Green Plains in a report released on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Green Plains’ FY2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI raised Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Plains has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.91.

GPRE opened at $26.92 on Tuesday. Green Plains has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $44.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.44.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.44). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $802.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Green Plains by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Green Plains during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Green Plains by 12.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Green Plains by 9.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

