Capital Research Global Investors Sells 1,977 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Capital Research Global Investors lessened its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,250,452 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.10% of Integra LifeSciences worth $565,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IART. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 16,240 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 9.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,398 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,031 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $65.45 on Tuesday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.80 and a fifty-two week high of $77.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.32.

In related news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $5,144,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

