CVI Holdings LLC Invests $980,000 in Bilander Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TWCB)

CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilander Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TWCB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned 0.45% of Bilander Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TWCB. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Bilander Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $4,840,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bilander Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,092,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Bilander Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,853,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bilander Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bilander Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000. 28.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWCB opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. Bilander Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $9.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72.

Bilander Acquisition Profile

Bilander Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Bilander Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

