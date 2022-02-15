AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.500-$11.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.30 billion-$12.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.89 billion.

Shares of AGCO opened at $128.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.12 and its 200 day moving average is $124.94. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $108.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.35.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AGCO will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.08%.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AGCO from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of AGCO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AGCO stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

