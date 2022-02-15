Gotham Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 226.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,340 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Loews by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 862.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L stock opened at $61.13 on Tuesday. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $47.28 and a 1 year high of $63.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.80. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 4.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on L shares. StockNews.com lowered Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $261,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 1,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $80,825.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,206 shares of company stock worth $1,904,416. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

