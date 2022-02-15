Putnam Investments LLC Raises Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 54.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,641 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $4,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRU. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in TransUnion by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in TransUnion by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRU opened at $100.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.24. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $83.11 and a twelve month high of $125.35.

TRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial cut shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.80.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

