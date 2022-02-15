AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,460,000 after purchasing an additional 27,191 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,448,000. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,135,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,257.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 26,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $3,426,420.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 17,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.66, for a total value of $2,122,994.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,138 shares of company stock valued at $21,500,618. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.67.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $140.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. The stock has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.48. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $100.71 and a 12 month high of $143.61.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.58. The firm had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.87%.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

