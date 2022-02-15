Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 962,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,675 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $166,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in PerkinElmer by 41.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,530,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,162,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,099 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,435,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $684,897,000 after buying an additional 64,303 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,055,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $355,331,000 after purchasing an additional 78,785 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 10.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,566,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,513,000 after acquiring an additional 153,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 909,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $157,587,000 after acquiring an additional 17,334 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $181.13 on Tuesday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.95 and a 1 year high of $203.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PKI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.37.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.