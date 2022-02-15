Putnam Investments LLC Has $4.97 Million Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 18.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,366 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $4,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 46.8% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 39.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 23.1% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

NYSE TTC opened at $98.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.97 and its 200-day moving average is $101.84. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $90.26 and a 12-month high of $118.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $960.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

About Toro

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.