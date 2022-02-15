TheStreet Downgrades Equifax (NYSE:EFX) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial upgraded Equifax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Equifax from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $281.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. BNP Paribas cut Equifax from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Equifax in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $290.91.

Equifax stock opened at $220.98 on Friday. Equifax has a 52 week low of $161.87 and a 52 week high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.76.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 14.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 10.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

