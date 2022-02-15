Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Cut to $289.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $346.00 to $289.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADSK. OTR Global cut Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.36.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $226.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $260.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.51. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $223.81 and a 1 year high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,109 shares of company stock worth $1,311,749 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,716 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,217 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,668 shares of the software company’s stock worth $82,803,000 after purchasing an additional 47,200 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth $714,000. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

