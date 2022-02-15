GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for GoDaddy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Jeffries now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.31. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.
GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 419.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $80.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 60.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $65.70 and a twelve month high of $90.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.22.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 763,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,799,000 after acquiring an additional 273,773 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at $12,009,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,744,000 after acquiring an additional 101,622 shares in the last quarter.
In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $371,902.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $111,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $491,861 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
GoDaddy Company Profile
GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.
