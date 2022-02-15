LCNB Corp. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share (NASDAQ:LCNB)

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for LCNB in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 14th. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for LCNB’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LCNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on LCNB in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of LCNB stock opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.72. LCNB has a 12 month low of $15.85 and a 12 month high of $20.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 27.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCNB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in LCNB by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in LCNB during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,654,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in LCNB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,163,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in LCNB by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,896,000 after buying an additional 62,500 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in LCNB by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 148,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from LCNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is 48.19%.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

