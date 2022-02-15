Capula Management Ltd Buys Shares of 31,829 Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 18.8% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 447,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,838,000 after buying an additional 70,849 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 156,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 16,785 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 566.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 90,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 77,157 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 125.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 29,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 47.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 68,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 21,782 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

In other news, Director Bradley D. Tilden purchased 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.27 per share, for a total transaction of $467,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.77.

JWN opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 537.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.02 and a 200-day moving average of $27.01. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.94 and a twelve month high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.