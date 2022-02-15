Capula Management Ltd Acquires New Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,261,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,503,000 after acquiring an additional 128,358 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 56.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 634,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after acquiring an additional 229,844 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 184.9% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after acquiring an additional 762,682 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 125.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,784,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 14.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 389,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 49,037 shares during the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHO stock opened at $11.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average is $11.74. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $13.91.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHO. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

In other news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale acquired 9,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $95,670.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

