Capula Management Ltd Acquires New Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,261,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,503,000 after acquiring an additional 128,358 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 56.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 634,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after acquiring an additional 229,844 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 184.9% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after acquiring an additional 762,682 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 125.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,784,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 14.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 389,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 49,037 shares during the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SHO stock opened at $11.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average is $11.74. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $13.91.
In other news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale acquired 9,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $95,670.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.
About Sunstone Hotel Investors
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO)
- Will These 3 Oil Stocks Keep Gushing Higher?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO).
Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.