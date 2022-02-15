Capital World Investors Boosts Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Capital World Investors lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,880,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,846 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,365,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 613,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,204,000 after purchasing an additional 334,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 410,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,879,000 after purchasing an additional 237,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.97.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $270.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $317.44 and its 200 day moving average is $310.68.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

