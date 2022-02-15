Capital World Investors Purchases 774,799 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Capital World Investors grew its position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,620,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 774,799 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.12% of NovoCure worth $1,466,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in NovoCure by 689.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 8,624 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in NovoCure by 77.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 72,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,159,000 after purchasing an additional 31,899 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,520,000. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 19,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 163.6% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 16,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $78.88 on Tuesday. NovoCure Limited has a 52-week low of $59.57 and a 52-week high of $232.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.42 and a 200 day moving average of $104.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of -292.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.58.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVCR shares. Truist Financial upgraded NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NovoCure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.38.

In other NovoCure news, CEO Asaf Danziger purchased 4,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $102.44 per share, with a total value of $509,536.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

