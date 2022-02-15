Man Group plc Lowers Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Man Group plc lowered its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,373 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $24,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 11,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 16,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 65,660 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $14,584,399.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,479 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $4,717,747.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,908 shares of company stock worth $50,256,617 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

VRSK stock opened at $191.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.16. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.79 and a 12-month high of $231.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.25.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

