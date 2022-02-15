Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 589,782 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,407 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $24,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 7.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,219 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 14.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 6.2% during the third quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 8,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 57.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on SKX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. OTR Global downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Rowe raised Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $46.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.48. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.26 and a twelve month high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.